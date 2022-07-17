Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for CNO Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of CNO opened at $17.14 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director David B. Foss purchased 3,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $58,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

