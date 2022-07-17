Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Jackson Financial Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jackson Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will earn $23.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $24.35. The consensus estimate for Jackson Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.27 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JXN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:JXN opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, EVP Carrie Chelko acquired 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.91 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,506.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Chelko bought 3,344 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.91 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,506.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,244 shares of company stock worth $1,065,798 and have sold 4,472,976 shares worth $182,439,755.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

