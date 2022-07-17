Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Marriott International, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Marriott International’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Marriott International Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $143.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.77. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.