Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celanese in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $18.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s FY2023 earnings at $16.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.19.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $108.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.59 and a 200-day moving average of $145.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

