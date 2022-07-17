Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on American Tower Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for American Tower in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $9.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Tower’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.73.

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMT opened at $257.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.81 and its 200 day moving average is $248.74. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1,183.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,408,000 after buying an additional 1,399,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

