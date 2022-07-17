Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Elevance Health Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $7.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.75. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $28.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.76.

Elevance Health Stock Up 4.8 %

ELV stock opened at $488.92 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.07.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,427 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 43,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 666,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,271,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,334,000 after purchasing an additional 633,661 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

