Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sculptor Capital Management, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sculptor Capital Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Sculptor Capital Management’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $90.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.00 million.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of SCU stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $54,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 131,240 shares of company stock worth $1,153,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after buying an additional 586,627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 1,534.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 520,693 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $3,738,000. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 154,783 shares during the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Stories

