JMG Financial Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $84.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

