JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 164 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

