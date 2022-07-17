John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $550,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $160.54 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.55 and its 200 day moving average is $171.07.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.52.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

