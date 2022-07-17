John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 329 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $249,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.88.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW opened at $508.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $494.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

