John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $191.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.60. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.85.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

