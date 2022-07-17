John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,020,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Motors Trading Up 4.1 %

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

