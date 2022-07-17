John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE HEQ opened at $12.81 on Friday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
