John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HEQ opened at $12.81 on Friday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 253,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 999.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 199,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 181,066 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

