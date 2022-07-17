Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2022 guidance at $10.150-$10.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $10.15-10.35 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.23 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $651,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 157,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,842,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 114,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

