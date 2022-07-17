JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Target Price to €15.50

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.20 ($16.20) to €15.50 ($15.50) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Technip Energies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Technip Energies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Technip Energies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

