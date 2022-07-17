JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $55.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

DELL opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,788,000 after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

