JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) to Underweight

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.49) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 3,058 ($36.37) to GBX 2,240 ($26.64) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,466.67.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

AMIGY stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

