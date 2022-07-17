JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target to GBX 870

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.11) to GBX 870 ($10.35) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.64) to GBX 735 ($8.74) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($7.97) to GBX 860 ($10.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $821.67.
BAE Systems Stock Performance
Shares of BAESY opened at $37.69 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
