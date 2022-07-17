JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target to GBX 870

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.11) to GBX 870 ($10.35) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.64) to GBX 735 ($8.74) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($7.97) to GBX 860 ($10.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $821.67.

Shares of BAESY opened at $37.69 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at about $2,343,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

