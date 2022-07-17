JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $54.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

MAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.09. Masco has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $71.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Masco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

