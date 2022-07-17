JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $190.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLD. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.63.
TopBuild Stock Up 0.3 %
TopBuild stock opened at $177.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. TopBuild has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $284.07.
Institutional Trading of TopBuild
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.
About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TopBuild (BLD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.