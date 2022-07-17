JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $190.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLD. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Up 0.3 %

TopBuild stock opened at $177.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. TopBuild has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $284.07.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.