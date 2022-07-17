JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($24.50) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($24.98) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Entain from GBX 2,235 ($26.58) to GBX 2,034 ($24.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.11) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Entain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,256.29 ($26.83).

Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,119.50 ($13.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 994.60 ($11.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($29.73). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,311.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,502.30. The company has a market capitalization of £6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,665.48.

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.29), for a total value of £1,353,299.70 ($1,609,538.18).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

