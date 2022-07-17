Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $337,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,778.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $309,700.00.
- On Friday, July 1st, Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45.
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00.
- On Friday, April 29th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00.
Moderna Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $166.91 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.
Institutional Trading of Moderna
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
