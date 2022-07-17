Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $337,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,778.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $309,700.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $166.91 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

