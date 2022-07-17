Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Kadmon Stock Performance
Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50.
About Kadmon
