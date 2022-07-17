Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.88

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as low as $2.58. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 154,174 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $201.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

Kandi Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:KNDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.89 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

