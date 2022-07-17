Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.88

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as low as $2.58. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 154,174 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $201.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.
Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.
