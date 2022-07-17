KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.79.

A number of research firms have commented on KBH. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

KB Home Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $30.41 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in KB Home by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in KB Home by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 4.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

