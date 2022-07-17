Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 134 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average is $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.16.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

