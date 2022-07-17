Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Several brokerages have commented on KELTF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $4.23 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.