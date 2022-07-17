Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.30.

TSE:KEL opened at C$5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.16. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$8.32.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$138.45 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson purchased 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$511,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,112,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$119,263,497.60. In related news, Director David John Wilson acquired 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$511,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,112,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,263,497.60. Also, Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles sold 45,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total transaction of C$371,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,241,104.22. Insiders have sold 155,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,363 over the last ninety days.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

