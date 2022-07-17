Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,567.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 779.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $32.04 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

