Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,844 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in SAP by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in SAP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($104.00) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($135.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($120.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $88.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.49. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $83.50 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

