Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 1,270.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 27,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,790,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

ISCV stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.98 and a 12-month high of $62.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10.

