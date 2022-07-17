Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 261,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,342,000 after buying an additional 71,719 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Barclays reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.59. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

