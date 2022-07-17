Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 376 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 146,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 701.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $148.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day moving average is $174.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.20.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

