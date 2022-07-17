Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.50) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

