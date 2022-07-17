Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Capital International Investors grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,809 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,645,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,243 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 2,566,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,229,000 after acquiring an additional 715,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,811,000 after buying an additional 621,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,036,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,459,000 after buying an additional 620,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.52.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.10). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The business had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

