Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 138.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter worth $518,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,355,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Air Lease by 11.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Air Lease by 9.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NYSE AL opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.81%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

