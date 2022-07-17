Keybank National Association OH Has $259.45 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,747 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $259,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.07 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

