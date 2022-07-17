Keybank National Association OH Sells 13,277 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $449,898,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,422,000 after purchasing an additional 792,133 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 664,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 461,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,895,000 after purchasing an additional 405,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4,167.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 352,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

