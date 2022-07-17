Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,092,251 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £3.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company owns a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

