KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Lessened by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KLA by 53,951.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after buying an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in KLA by 699.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after buying an additional 294,487 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.95.

Insider Activity

KLA Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA stock opened at $326.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.