Krilogy Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.83. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $348.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

