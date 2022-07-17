Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after buying an additional 1,198,339 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 56,550 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 91,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

