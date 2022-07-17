Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $199.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.85.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

