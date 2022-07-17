Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.83.

NYSE WM opened at $152.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

