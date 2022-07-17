Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $448.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $612.00 to $448.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LRCX. Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $621.95.

LRCX stock opened at $427.13 on Friday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.38 and a 200-day moving average of $522.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after acquiring an additional 103,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

