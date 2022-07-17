Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

