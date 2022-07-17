Landmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $210.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $399.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

