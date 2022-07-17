Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Up 199.5% in June

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, an increase of 199.5% from the June 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Legrand Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25. Legrand has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $23.59.

Legrand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Legrand

LGRDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Legrand from €94.00 ($94.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($120.00) to €95.00 ($95.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Legrand from €96.00 ($96.00) to €103.00 ($103.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($95.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legrand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

