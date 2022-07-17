Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 3,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Levere Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levere

About Levere

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Levere by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 450,200 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Levere in the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Levere in the 1st quarter worth about $10,915,000. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Levere by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 418,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Levere in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

