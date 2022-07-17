Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 3,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.
Levere Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.
Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levere
About Levere
Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
